Govt intends to roll-out pre-payment of healthcare

The government intends to roll-out the pre-payment of healthcare as a means of reducing out-of-pocket expenditure, a key impediment to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Dr. Rashid A. Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary Ministry of Health says is part of of UHC program.

He was speaking during Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) sixth Economic Forum Tuesday which discussion focused on the status of the Health Sector in Kenya.

The forum had various experts drawn from the health sector who came together to discuss the progress made thus far, to identify areas of improvement and the contributions of the private sector in enabling the provision of quality affordable universal healthcare.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“In this regard, financial sector experts, banks and investors play a key role in the provision of innovative financing solutions that are geared towards pre-payment for health. The government will facilitate an enabling environment through interventions that will manage the cost of healthcare including the price regulation of essential medicines and commodities which will reduce the high claim cost experienced by both NHIF and private medical insurers,” said Dr. Aman.

In his remarks, CBA’s CEO for Kenya – Jeremy Ngunze said, “Investment in health is not only desirable but also an essential priority for our societies. Health is the greatest social capital a nation can have. Without a healthy, productive citizenship, a country can’t be economically stable.”

Mr. Ngunze further said that addressing the gaps that will help the country achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goal is crucial to building a strong economic foundation, adding that this is something that the sector players and other key players should continue to work toward.

According to the government, funding to the sector has increased. In the financial year 2018/19 the national government increased its allocation to health by 56% from Ksh62.0 Billion (5.8% of spending) to Ksh97.08 Billion (6.8% of total spending) and held it at Ksh93.0 Billion in 2019/20 budget. NHIF recruitment has also increased substantially especially in the counties.

Other panellists included Dr. Amit N. Thakker- Chairman of the Africa Healthcare Federation, Chairman of Africa Health Business, Founder and Board Director of the East Africa Healthcare Federation, Chairman of Kenya Healthcare Federation and the Co- Founder of Avenue Healthcare. Mr. Charles Kariuki – Managing Director AAR Healthcare Kenya Ltd, Dr. Michael Maynard – General Manager, Operations and Dawa Limited and Dr. Njoroge Evanson Kamuri- Current CEO (Ag) Kenyatta National Hospital.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Universal health coverage ensures that all people use the promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health services they need, of sufficient quality to be effective, while also ensuring that the use of these services does not expose the user to financial hardship.

CBA Economic Forum was launched in January 2018 and is held thrice a year with a specific topic each time. The forum held earlier this year focused on the Housing Sector.

Other previous forums focused on Kenya’s tax structure, agriculture and the manufacturing industry.