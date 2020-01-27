Govt intensifies war on contraband goods

The government has on Monday vowed to intensify the war against contraband and smuggling as part of the comprehensive strategy on countering terrorist financing.

Speaking during a high-level security meeting at the Government Guest House in Garissa County, Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i lamented that the vice is hurting businesses in the country.

“This is not a trade. It is fueling the death of Kenyans. Those who engage in it are al-Shabaab’s foremost supporters and funders, and will be handled like the terrorists,” he said.

Matiang’i announced that a multi-agency team will immediately launch a security operation and sustain surveillance along the borders to stop and deter the flow of illicit goods, services, and immigrants into the country.

The team will provide weekly updates to the Cabinet Secretary for necessary actions and responses.

Matiang’i warned the vice has offered a loophole for terror groups to get funding for their activities.

At the same time, he directed the National Government Administrative Officers to engage the local leaders and residents in gathering intelligence to deal with radicalization and terrorism.

“Terrorists and their sympathizers have no place in Kenya. Once again, we will make no distinction between the two categories. Those who harbour terrorists will be treated with the same veracity we treat terrorists,” the Interior CS said.

His tour comes following renewed attacks in Garissa County with the latest incident being the killing of 4 pupils of Saretho boarding primary school on 7th January,2020 and the brutal murder of 3 non-local teachers in Kamuthe a week later.

Matiang’i met Garissa County Governor Ali Korane and Mandera Counterpart Ali Roba who handed him a memorandum following recent security meetings they held in their respective counties.