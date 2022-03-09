Govt introduces new measures to streamline boda boda sector

President Uhuru Kenyatta has waived the Ksh 5,800 registration fee boda boda operators pay NTSA to get a riding license.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said beginning 21st March this year, the government will post 52 registration centres across the country for boda boda riders to be registered and issued with a smart riders license within 60 days.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with officials of the boda boda association of Kenya at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre-KICC, the Interior CS who was accompanied by his Transport CS James Macharia said the government will also begin fresh vetting of boda boda riders to eliminate rogue elements in the sector.

In the meeting attended by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai politicians were accused of frustrating efforts of bringing sanity in the boda boda sector.

The directive is among a raft of reforms introduced by the Government to the boda boda sector in the light of the recent attack on a female driver along Wangari Mathai road by riders.

CS Matiang’i said while they aren’t waging a war against the boda boda riders, they must weed out criminals masquerading as riders.

In the last few days over 200 riders have been arrested and about 1000 motorcycles confiscated by police in an ongoing crackdown in Nairobi County.

Matiang’i said they have put in place a special team to streamline the sector in the next two months saying all boda boda riders must be in saccos.

The team will be chaired by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and will comprise ICT PS Jerome Ochieng, Transport PS Joseph Njoroge as well as representatives from NTSA and other relevant Government registration agencies.