50 drug trafficking cases involving high profile individuals being investigated

Govt investigates 50 drug trafficking cases involving high profile individuals
The government is investigating fifty drug trafficking cases involving high profile individuals.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i says investigative agencies will work round the clock to ensure culprits are brought to book.

The government is committed to curb the illegal narcotics trade which appears to be thriving in the country especially in the coastal region.

Matiang’i was speaking at the Miritini National Youth Service Center in Mombasa where plans are underway to set up a rehabilitation centre to benefit thousands of drug addicts from the region.

CS Matiang’i says investigative agencies are probing politicians, business people and government officials linked to drug barons.

The government will establish a drug addicts rehabilitation centre by the end of this year.

Red Cross Deputy Secretary-Generali Dr Aisha Mohammed said they will work closely with the government to facilitate operations at the centre

 

