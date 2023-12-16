Govt is working to combat high cost of living, President says

President William Ruto has said the government has employed a comprehensive strategy to reduce the cost of living.

The President said the government is supporting farmers to increase food production; a move he noted is reducing the cost of food.

“Last year, at a time like these things were different, the price of Unga was Ksh 240 today it is Ksh 140,” he said.

He said the government is also expanding opportunities for the people to ensure they have decent earnings to fend for themselves.

President Ruto also said government expenditure will be reduced and public resources utilised prudently to give Kenyans value for their money.

Furthermore, he said the government is addressing financial burdens on citizens in areas such as healthcare by implementing Universal Health Coverage.

“When I was looking for this job I had a plan. I am going to work hard until this country is transformed,” he said.

He made the remarks on Saturday during Thanksgiving mass held at Cardinal Otunga Mosocho High School in Kisii County.

Present were Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Governors Simba Arati (Kisii), and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), MPs Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Antoney Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South), Alpha Miruka (Bomachage Chache) Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), and Richard Onyonka (Kisii County).

Others were Innocent Obiri (Bobasi), Charles Onchoke (Bonchari) Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache), Easter Okenyuri (nominated), Bernard Shinali (Ikholomani), Samuel Parashina (Kajiado South), Gakuya (Embakasi North), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), and former governors James Ongwae and Okoth Obado.

President said no part of the country will be left behind in terms of development on account of political differences.

The Head of State said his administration has allocated more funds to the education sector to level the playing field for Kenyans.

“Education is the greatest equaliser,” he said.

Mr. Gachagua expressed confidence in the President’s leadership to steer the country’s economic transformation.

“Our government is in good hands. We are working tirelessly to transform the country,” he said.

At the same time, leaders from Kisii vowed to work with the government to transform the lives of the people

Governor Arati affirmed his commitment to championing the government’s development agenda to improve the well-being of the people.

“After five years we will face the same people, therefore let’s work for them,” he added.

Mr Nyakundi noted that government intervention aimed at restoring the economy was bearing fruit saying the cost of unga and fuel have dropped.

“As the people of Kisii we will give you all the necessary support that you need to take this country forward,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Onyonka who said Kisii leaders have united and will work with the government for the sake of the people.

Mr Jhanda lauded the government for increasing Constituency Development Fund allocation noting it will help transform the country at the grassroots.