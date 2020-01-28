Govt issues alert over Coronavirus outbreak

The government has issued an alert asking Kenyans living in China and especially those residing in areas affected by Coronavirus outbreak to comply with measures put in place by the local authorities.

According to Kenyan embassy in China, 85 Kenyans have so far registered with the Embassy that they are in the worst-hit Wuhan province even it called on those yet to declare their presence to do so in the earliest time possible.

Following the outbreak of the acute viral respiratory disease in the Central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, that has so far killed over 80 people;

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further assured the public that the Kenyan government is on high alert over the Coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese authorities have imposed a lockdown on the region in a bid to contain the spread of the virus that has also infected over 1,975.

In view of the deteriorating situation, the Kenyan government has advised that unregistered Kenyans should register with the Kenyan Embassy in China as a matter of importance.

“All Kenyans in Wuhan and in China, in general, should endeavour to immediately contact the Kenya Embassy in Beijing for advice and consular assistance as appropriate,” the embassy in Beijing said.

Authorities in Hubei province have announced the postponement of the opening of universities and colleges and suspended exams calendar indefinitely in an effort to curb movement and the spread of the virus

“Kenyan students in Hubei are advised to stay away from the Wuhan city until further advised.”

“Kenyans are urged to avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan until the situation is contained,” it added.

The ministry of foreign affairs says those on essential travels must comply with additional screening measures that have been put in place by authorities.