Govt issues new safety guidelines as schools reopen

The government has set up a joint command center to oversee the full reopening of schools set for Monday across the country.

The command center will monitor the situation in schools which will receive real time information.

This comes as the Ministry of Education puts in place stringent measures to protect learners, teaching and non teaching staff from contracting the virus.

The question of achieving social distancing in schools remained a thorn in the flesh with education CS Prof. George Magoha urging teachers to be ingenious, adding the government has since increased the number of desks to schools.

Speaking in a press briefing after a Consultative meeting with a section of top government officials at Kenyatta International Conference Center earlier Sunday, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha assured Kenyans that the government has made all efforts to ensure safe re-opening for all learners on January, 4, 2021.