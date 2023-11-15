Gov’t keen to alleviate pressure on cost of living, says Mwaura

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura says the government is doing all what is possible to bring down the cost of living so as to give our people a comfortable and affordable way of life.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Mwaura acknowledged the escalating cost of living adding that the government is making deliberate efforts to reduce the cost of basic commodities.

He noted that the government has managed to stabilize fuel prices to cushion Kenyans against the anticipated increase in prices attributed to the rise of landed cost of imported fuel.

“The Kenya Kwanza Government, is a listening government. The government has stabilized fuel prices by up to KES 19.82 per liter resulting to a reduction in the retail pump prices of diesel and kerosene,” said Mwaura.

“Without this stabilization, petrol would retail at KES 229.37, diesel 223.29 and KSh 206.70 for kerosene saving consumers KES 12.01, KES 19.82 and KES 3.64 for petrol, diesel and kerosene respectively,” he added.

Mwaura also highlighted the reduction in fertilizer prices from Ksh.6000 to Ksh. 2,500, a move which has seen Unga prices drop from Ksh250 a year ago, to between Ksh.145 and Ksh.175.

He noted that the government’s focus will be on subsidizing production rather that consumption, with the aim of reducing the overall cost of living.