Govt keen to enforce building codes to curb substandard construction

The government is keen on reinforcing the building code and procedures to put to a stop substandard construction that has led to the loss of lives due to collapsed buildings.

Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Chris Obure has challenged the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) and The Institute of Engineers of Kenya (IEK)to propose necessary amendments to the Engineers Act of 2011 that will also lock out unlicensed contractors from the practice.

With the recent collapse of a seven-story building in Nairobi, the Institute of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) wants the government to initiate a national safety audit on buildings in Kenya.

The Institute of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) President, Collins Juma, said the institute will work with the government to provide necessary skills needed in ensuring buildings are safe for occupation.

Nonetheless, engineers say Kenya is confronted by an alarming skill gap in the industry which the government’s development agenda is hinged on.

They are calling on the government to create incentives aimed at an increasing the number of professional engineers while restricting quacks from the industry.

According to the experts, Kenya can boost industry capacity by leveraging on training, internships and developing engineering curriculum for Kenyan students from the elementary level of education.

The statistics show that the current ratio of graduate engineers to practising professional is 20 to 3 as quacks infiltrate the field.

EBK Chairman Erastus Mwongera has supported the proposals to tighten rules governing the transport, infrastructure, housing and urban development.