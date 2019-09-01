The second phase of the Kenya Informal settlements Improvement project (KISIP) will begin by the end of this year after the completion of the necessary planning and approvals.

The project that will benefit selected informal settlements across the country comes following the successful completion of the phase one that targeted 15 counties.

According to Housing and Urban Development PS Charles Hinga, the cabinet had already approved the second phase adding that they were now awaiting the final nod from the World Bank.

He said they would soon sign the financial agreements with the World Bank so that the projects could start.

“The World Bank are the financiers of the project just like the first one and we have held several meetings so as to start implementing them in earnest”.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, Hinga said the number of counties to benefit would be made clear once the final framework for implementation is out.

He said Kenya had a total of 490 informal settlements noting that in the counties where the first phase was held residents had seen positive developments in infrastructure.

“Naivasha was one of towns where the projects were done covering four slums including Kihoto, Karagita, Kamere and Kasarani and these have had great impacts to the lives of residents”.

Hinga at the same time said they were carrying out Tenure regularization of residents who have lived in informal settlements for a long time noting that it was time they owned the land they live in.

“This means that for those who have lived for long we are going to issue title deeds to them so that they own the land they live on and make it productive”.

On affordable housing, the PS said they were on course to deliver the promise as outlined in the President’s Big Four agenda.

He said although there were challenges in the Housing levy they had found alternative methods to finance the project adding that Kenyans were receptive of the new projects being carried out.”

“As of today a total of 250,000 Kenyans have so far registered on the Boma Yangu platform and a further 20,000 have already started paying installments to finally own a house”.

“We need to encourage Kenyans to register on this platform as the rent you are paying is the same you continue to pay and finally the house will be yours”, he said.