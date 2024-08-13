Govt, KNUT hold talks in push for CBA review

The Ministry of Labour and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Tuesday held talks over 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The meeting held by Labour Cabinet Secretary and KNUT officials led by Secretary General Collins Oyuu and National Chairman Patrick Munuhe comes after the teachers’ body threatened to paralyze learning when schools re-open down for third term.

CS Mutua assured the union leaders of his commitment to finding swift resolutions to their issues and pledged to collaborate other relevant government bodies to address their concerns.

KNUT has raised several key issues, including the delay in implementing the second phase of the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which promised a salary increment of 7pc to 9pc.

Other concerns include teachers’ medical scheme, non-remittance of SACCO and loan deductions, and delays in retirement benefit payments.

“I emphasized the importance of maintaining industrial peace and promised to reconvene with the KNUT representatives in a week to assess progress and continue our dialogue,” CS Mutua said.

He added, “The meeting reflects our broader government efforts to ensure that the interests of workers are safeguarded and that industrial relations remain cordial.”

During the meeting CS Mutua was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Labour Shadrack Mwadime.