Govt lauds men’s beach volleyball team

The government has applauded the Kenya men’s beach volleyball team after an impressive performance in Uganda.

The team qualified for the next round of the Olympic qualifiers after beating hosts Uganda in the last match of the Zonal qualifiers at Lido beach in Entebbe, Uganda.

The Kenyan team under the tutelage of Sammy Mulinge had lost to neighbours Tanzania 15-12 in the golden set after both teams had tied 1-1 in their second match of the qualifiers.

The pair of Brian Melly and Cornelius Kiplagat who had earlier lost to Tanzania redeemed themselves to win against hosts Uganda. The results saw Kenya finish second behind overall winners Tanzania.

The two countries will participate in the second-round next year at a venue yet to be confirmed. Sudan and Uganda finished third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, the ladies team is expected to resume camp on 27th of this month ahead of their sub zonal qualifiers slated for 9th January next year in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.