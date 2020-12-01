Govt launches HIV self testing automated machine

The Government has launched a pilot program that will see HIV self-testing automated vending machines incorporated in the fight against HIV/AIDS as efforts to reduce prevalence rates in the country intensify.

Speaking in Kajiado County during celebrations to mark this year’s National World AIDs Day, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the government is focused on modern technology to test more Kenyans in efforts aimed at curbing new HIV infections and related deaths.

Mwangangi said the service will be combined with virtual counseling services provided through a call centre manned by counselors. After taking the swaps it will only take 10 minutes for the applicant to read his results.

She said the country has made significant progress in HIV response by reducing annual AIDS related deaths from 166,000 in 2007 to 20,997 in 2019.

At the same time, National AIDS Control Council (NACC) Chief executive officer Dr. Ruth Laibon said despite a raft measures by the government in partnership with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), some patients still suffer stigma.

According to the Council’s statistics, more male patients countrywide, especially in rural areas, have not enrolled into antiretroviral drugs program networks compared to women. This even as she urged expectant mothers to deliver in health facilities to curb mother-child transmission, that has remained rampant especially in rural areas.

Kajiado Governor, Joseph Ole Lenku reiterated his administration’s commitment to create HIV/AIDs awareness and run support programs for HIV patients.

Kajiado county government unveiled an ambitious plan to end mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis by the year 2024. The plan supported by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero will enable Kajiado County to mobilise resources and implement programs aimed at ending the two diseases.

Kajiado County has an HIV prevalence of 3.4% with more women infected at 4.5%) compared to males at 2.3% carrying a disease burden of slightly over 30,000 people living with the virus.

In her recorded message, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta rallied stakeholders to ramp up efforts to end HIV in the country by investing in programs that will help guard vulnerable citizens from the virus.

“There is critical need for increased awareness and resources for prevention and treatment of HIV especially amongst our youth, and more work to protect people living with AIDS from stigma and discrimination.

“I strongly advocate for zero new infections and zero mother to child transmission of HIV. I continue to encourage mothers to attend at least four antenatal checks where they can receive free testing,” the First Lady said.

During the celebrations, the second Kenya AIDS strategic framework (KASF II) for the period 2019/2020-2024/2025 was launched to guide the HIV response over the next five years. The Kajiado County AIDS and STIs Plan II was also launched.

According to World Health Organization statistics, 38million people were living with HIV, 1.7million people were newly infected with HIV and 690,000 people died of HIV-related causes in 2019.

