Govt launches Ksh 45m water project in Taita Taveta County

The National Government has launched a Ksh 45 million Challa Integrated Water Resource Project in Taita taveta County.

The project that will be implemented through the Coast Development Authority (CDA) is set to benefit farmers in Nakuruto and Challa areas with at least 100 smallholder farmers expected to benefit from the first phase of the project.

The Project which will utilizing the Lake Challa water resource is expected to boost agricultural productivity and improve food security in the region through supply of water to the residents of Taveta, Mwatate and Voi areas.

The 1,000 hectare irrigation project is supposed to be implemented in three phases and once complete will cost the National Government Ksh 3.3 billion.

Speaking during the launch of the project Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said the Government has implemented over 500 development projects in the region.

Elungata said the mega projects include the construction of Lamu Port, expansion of the port of Mombasa, Dongo Kundu bypass project, tarmacking of Voi-Taita Taveta road, Taveta one border post and Ksh 50 million Gemstone value addition Centre in Voi and Ksh 362 million Bachuma Livestock Export Processing Zone (LEPZ) among others.

Elungata was accompanied by Coast Development Authority MD Dr Mohammed Keinan and Taita Taveta County Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said the overall objective of the projects is to increase food security, improve nutrition, boost farmers’ income as well as create employment opportunities for the youth.

Elungata at the same time appealed to the Kenya Wildlife service to deal with wildlife menace in the areas of Nakuruto and Challa by erecting a perimeter fence between the Tsavo park and the villagers farm lands.

CDA MD Dr Mohammed Keina said the project was agreed on following consultative forums between the local people, the County Government of Taita Taveta and his office.

The MD called for partnership from other well-wishers saying Red Cross Kenya has donated one million shillings to undertake the remaining piping of the water supply system .