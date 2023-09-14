Gov’t launches national guidelines to promote Mental Health at workplace

The government has moved to address increasing mental health issues in the workplace.

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with partners Thursday launched National Guidelines on Workplace Mental Wellness which aim to empower organizations to foster mental well-being, prevent mental illnesses, and offer vital support to affected employees.

The Ministry avers that the rise in mental health challenges has significantly affected the productivity and performance of our workforce.

“These guidelines aim to empower organizations to foster mental well-being, prevent mental illnesses, and offer vital support to employees facing these challenges,” said MOH.

According to Acting Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, an average adult spends 35 hours a week at work and is experiencing at least one mental health condition.

“Workplace mental wellness has been a priority issue in the last few years. Strategic approaches to a healthy work environment involve promotion, prevention, support and care” he said at the launch that was garecd by key government stakeholders.

He observes that Mental well-being is critical for creating a healthy working environment.

A representative from the Ministry of Education hailed the policy while rooting for strategies that need to be put in place to implement positive employee well-being which will improve productivity performance and quality of life.

Lukoye Atwoli, a Professor of Psychiatry described the launch as another milestone on the journey towards better mental health for all in Kenya.

@LukoyeAtwoli it’s our responsibility to do everything we can to destigmatize suicide. It is important to talk about mental health in our homes, schools and work places. Let us be our brothers keeper. #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/tVzw7y3HWR — Mental Health Kenya (@MOHmentalhealth) September 14, 2023

With cases of mental health among police officers alarming, Senior Assistant Inspector General Rosemary who represented Police said the guidelines will be important for the police officers due to the nature of the work.

The National Police Service has been implementing Mental health programs as well as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Rosemary representing @IG_NPS the guidelines will be important for the police officers due to the nature of the work. Mental health programs have been implemented at the National Police Service as well as at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. pic.twitter.com/zfSxDy2XM3 — Mental Health Kenya (@MOHmentalhealth) September 14, 2023

Last year a report by NPS showed that one in every 10 police officers in the country is suffering from mental health problem.