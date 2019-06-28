Govt launches Rapid Results Initiative to issue birth certificates

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has launched a national initiative to hasten the process of issuing birth certificates.

Speaking in Kajiado on Thursday during the launch of a one month Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) to clear the current backlog of about 1.3 million applications, Matiang’i said the initiative will give Kenyans who have not obtained the document a chance to do so.

The CS said the exercise which will run until August 1, 2019, is part of the government’s efforts to streamline the provision of various services, including civil registration to citizens.

Matiang’i said the Civil Registration Department had documented only 64.1 per cent births and 41.9 per cent deaths, which mean 35.9 per cent of births and 58.1 per cent deaths are not registered.

He also said it is unfortunate that some children have not been registered on the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) because they do not have birth certificates.

He issued a one month ultimatum to have all national birth certificate registry issue pupils with birth certificates and pointed concerns over massive corruption that is slowing and hampering birth certificates acquisition affecting pupils and students from being captioned in the NEMIS system.

Dr Matiang’i said those found culpable of corruption will lose they jobs with immediate effect.

The initiative will increase the capacity of all registration offices across the country to rationalize the processing and issuance of birth certificates.

At the same time, the CS has warned leaders against uttering inflammatory statements that amount to incitement.

Speaking at the same function, Matiang’i warned that no one will be spared if found to have violated the law.

While making reference to Starehe MP Charles Njagua’s remarks, the CS said such utterances jeopardize the spirit of the East Africa Community integration.

Dr Matiang’i further reassured the Tanzanian Government that the MP’s remarks do not represent the position of government.

He said Njagua owes Kenyans an apology for causing a diplomatic tiff between the country and her neighbours.