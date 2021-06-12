Gov’t launches tree planting drive ahead of devolution conference

The government through the Ministry of Devolution has launched a two million tree planting drive ahead of this year’s devolution conference in August.

During the campaign, counties are expected to rally their residents into participating fully in the exercise.

Speaking during a tree planting exercise at the Jeremiah Nyaga Technical Institute in Embu, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the Ministry of Devolution was working closely with Council of Governors, Ministry of Environment, and other non state actors to ensure the target is achieved.

The devolution CS noted that climate change was posing a big threat to human life encouraging counties to take up the challenge.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko also urged counties to set up the Climate Change Fund to boost the promotion of environmental conservation efforts and raise forest cover to the recommended 10 per cent.

The theme for this year’s 7th Devolution conference is Climate Change.