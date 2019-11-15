Govt leaves nothing to chance as KCSE exams enter week three

Principal Secretary,State Department for Wildlife in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Prof. Fred Segor says the government was leaving nothing to chance as Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams enter day 10.

This is amid government intention to crack its whip against exam cheating.

Speaking Friday in Kabartonjo, Baringo North after supervising the opening of exam container, Segor said government is committed towards ensuring credibility in the ongoing exams saying every candidate should get what he or she deserves in the exam.

He further urged those who are tasked to supervise the exam follow the regulations to avoid irregularities in the process.

Elsewhere, Permanent secretary for basic Education Belio Kipsang was Friday morning at Moi Girls High school Eldoret to supervise the ongoing KCSE exams in the country.

The PS who has been touring different secondary schools to oversee and ensure the exercise runs smoothly took time to address the candidates before the start of Biology Practicals.

Students are Friday sitting for the Biological practical paper as the exams enter week three.

KCSE candidates miss exams

Two KCSE candidates from Mbeere North, Embu County have missed out on their exams while another one is sitting for the exams at Embu Level Five hospital.

According to Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner Christopher Siele the student developed mental illness while doing her exam and is admitted at Runyenjes Sub County Hospital.

Siele noted that after medical examination the doctor said the student would be unable to proceed with the exams.

The DCC further noted that another girl from Gikuyari Secondary School went missing after sitting for her exams during the first week and has been missing since last Monday.

“Her parent informed police that she left for school on Monday morning and did not return in the evening. She did not report to school that day. Her whereabouts are unknown. Security agencies have started a search for her,” said Siele.

According to Siele the third case involves a girl who is sitting the exam at the Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital after she was admitted at the hospital shortly before the start of KCSE.

Siele said arrangements have been made by education officials to facilitate the girl sit for the exam at the hospital.

“Apart from those three incidents, the exam has been progressing well with no cases of malpractices reported,” noted DCC.

Siele said there have been problems in ferrying exams in some areas due to heavy rains and added that police land cruisers had been dispatched to save the situation.