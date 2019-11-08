The government maintains the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination (KCSE)is credible.

Education CS George Magoha issuing a progress statement says examinations were largely credible save for isolated cases in which students have been arrested engaging in exam malpractice.

Magoha also heaped praise on a teacher for breaking an exam cheating syndicate pledging to recommend her for a promotion.

Education Cabinet Secretary professor George Magoha was in Nairobi on the 5th day of the start of the written KCSE examination.

It is here that he gave a progress report in which he says 99.9% of examination centres are delivering credible exams.

Magoha, however, warned of a clique of persons that is out to discredit the national exams.

The CS said the Ministry has exposed more than 10 impersonators in the exercise that entered Day 4 on Thursday

The CS said the cartels have been using new tactics in exam malpractice citing cases in which a candidate was found with a phone in his private parts and impersonation of candidates.

However, he pointed out they had identified four counties as exam cheating hotspots namely Wajir, Kisii, Homabay and Migori.

CS Magoha pointed out they are closely monitoring private candidates who are among the bulk of those arrested over exam irregularities, the CS also had a good word for some of the teachers who he says have exposed those planning to compromise the integrity of the exams promising them a reward.

A total of thirteen suspects who were arrested for impersonating Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination candidates in Kisii were arraigned in court on Thursday.

A further 26 candidates who were part of 154 private candidates writing their exam at St. Teresa Boys Primary School in Nairobi were arrested over claims of exam cheating.