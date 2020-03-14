Govt maintains there is only one confirmed Coronavirus case

The government maintains that there is only one confirmed Coronavirus case in the country and that the patient is continuing to receive care and treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit.

In a media briefing on Saturday, the Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi says patient is in a stable condition, with normal vital signs and is cheerful and vibrant.

” We thank her for taking prompt action and seeking prompt health advise. And we wish other Kenyans will follow her example.” she said.

Adding that the Ministry of Health has traced twenty two close contacts who have been quarantined at KNH Isolation Unit at Mbagathi hospital and specimens are currently undergoing testing at KEMRI laboratories.

She said the other twenty three persons of mixed nationalities who travelled on the same flight with the patient have also been traced and advised to undertake self-quarantine for 14 days with rapid response team following them up on a daily basis until the 14 days are over.

” The county team in conjunction with Ministry of Heath has fumigated the apartment block where the patient was a resident. The ministry has also set up two counseling centers, one in KNH and another in Mbagathi hospital and deployed counselors who are to take care of the quarantined patients and their families.” she added.

She noted that the the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre is fully activated to coordinate response efforts and a call center has been set up to enhance communication on Coronavirus.

She said members of the public can dial 719 for audio messages or *719# for short messages across all networks.

Adding that the Ministry of Health in partnership with County Governments, Kenya Red Cross, Amref Health Africa in Kenya, World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank Kenya, KEPSA KENYA, UoN, Kenya Health Federation and other stakeholders has engaged community health volunteers across the country to support awareness creation on Coronavirus.

On Monday, the business community she said will come in with a compact intervention to address issues that will deal with the Coronavirus.