Govt maps out political hotspots in Isiolo ahead of elections

Security agencies in Isiolo County have embarked on surveillance on political activities to ensure peace prevails ahead of the August 9 General Election.

County Commissioner, Geoffrey Omoding, said all areas that are deemed to be hotspots in the area have been mapped out, and security concerns addressed accordingly.

Speaking during a meeting with the Electoral Conflicts Mitigation and Civic Voter Education Support group in the county, Omoding challenged chiefs, their assistants and ‘Nyumba Kumi’ committees and especially those from the identified hotspot areas to be watchful so as to easily notice any signals of disturbance of peace in time and have the authorities take swift actions.

He challenged the youth and women to spearhead peace in the county and avoid being misused by politicians for their selfish gain.

Omoding said politicians come and go, but wananchi are permanent residents of their locations and have a duty to maintain peace and harmony, which gives them opportunities to develop the area.

The County commissioner said that pre and post-election violence command centres have been established and were working for 24 hours, while security officers have been assigned to work even during the holidays.

He said the ongoing security operation in Ngaremara and Burat Wards with the aim of wiping the area of cattle rustlers who had been attacking herdsmen and stealing livestock will continue, until all stolen animals are recovered and perpetrators arrested.

He added that the two-week operation has recovered 90 percent of stolen animals and warned herders against exaggerating the number of animals, while reporting cattle theft cases.

He said that the security committee would act on security intelligence information in good time and urged wananchi to provide leads before incidents happen so that many crimes could be avoided.