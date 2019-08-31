Gov’t rules out compensation for Mau evictees

Environment Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko has ruled out any compensation for those who had been evicted from the Mau forest saying they had illegally occupied the forest.

Tobiko who warned leaders against politicizing environmental matters dared anyone with legal ownership documents to present them before the ministry for compensation.

Environment Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko says phase 2 of Mau eviction will continue as planned despite calls by a section of leaders to stop the evictions.

Tobiko says the forests were critical water catchment areas that must be protected.

He accuses some leaders of politicizing the Mau issue for their own selfish gains.

In the meantime, a section of leaders from Rift Valley region want the planned phase 2 Mau evictions stopped alleging that the decision is misplaced and aimed at settling some political scores.Speaking in Kericho the leaders said the government should instead relook into the whole issues afresh.

Last week the government gave the over ten 10,000 people in the Mau forest 60 days to voluntarily vacate the area or be evicted.

A 10-member task-force has also been appointed to come up with an elaborate plan to ensure the second phase of the Mau eviction is done successfully.