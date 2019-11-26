Govt mobilising resources to help victims of West Pokot landslide

Deputy President William Ruto has said the government is mobilising resources to help the victims of the West Pokot landslide.

He said it was unfortunate that many lives had been lost in the incident.

“The Government is working closely with various agencies to ensure that we do not lose more lives,” he said.

Dr Ruto spoke on Monday in Kapenguria County Teaching and Referral Hospital when he visited patients and victims of the Saturday night tragedy that hit Tapach, Weiwei and Batei Wards.

He was accompanied by West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, MPs Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria), Peter Lochakapong (Sigor), Mark Lomunokol (Kacheliba), David Pkosing (Pokot South) and Woman Representative Lilian Cheptoo.

While lauding the medical staff of the Kapenguria County Teaching and Referral Hospital for rising up to the occasion to save lives, Dr Ruto revealed that at least 40 doctors from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital had also been mobilised to attend to the survivors of the tragedy.

Governor Lonyangapuo noted that the situation was dire, and called on the well-wishers to offer their help, noting that at least 20,000 people had been displaced.

“There is an urgent need for an upscale of humanitarian assistance,” explained the Governor. “We have never experienced a disaster of such a massive magnitude.”

Currently, a multi-agency team comprising the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Police, Kenya Red Cross and Disaster Management Units from different counties are helping save the situation.

Mr Pkosing thanked the Deputy President for standing with the residents of West Pokot during “these low moments”.

In a meeting with the County Government of West Pokot and the multi-agency team, Dr Ruto disclosed that food supplies would be increased to meet the needs of the affected.

He asked the County and National Governments to work together in moving the people from vulnerable areas to safer grounds.