Govt monitoring three other patients exhibiting Coronavirus symptoms

The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring three other patients that have exhibited Coronavirus symptoms.

The three are said to have come into contact with the first three suspects who have already tested positive for the virus.

Addressing the media Monday, in Nairobi, Government spokesperson retired Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said the three are among the 20 who were quarantined after being traced for coming into contact with the first three cases.

He said the three suspected cases have already been isolated awaiting their test results after exhibiting Coronavirus like symptoms. The other 14 are also under quarantine also awaiting their test results.

” As of today, we have 20 cases out of which 3 are confirmed and are being treated at Kenyatta Hospital. We wish to state they are all stable. Another 3 suspected cases brought in today are in isolation awaiting test results.”

Adding that;” The remaining 14 are in quarantine awaiting results. We are continuing to trace all those who might have been in contact with the first Coronavirus case.”

He said as of today, 36 counties have confirmed they have the necessary quarantine and isolation facilities to help curb spread of the virus across the country.

” Currently, 36 Counties have set up quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID-19 suspected cases. Testing kits & necessary supplies have made available to some counties. These additional facilities are to ensure the country is able to handle Coronavirus.”

Oguna said the National government is working closely with county govts to ensure there is availability of water and sanitizers in public places. Oguna also said screening at the country’s 34 points of entry has been scaled up.

Colonel Oguna further said the health ministry is conducting training of all health care workers in all health care facilities including those in Mbagathi hospital.

He said Health workers will also be offered protective gear.

On his part, acting director health services Dr. Patrick Amoth said Coronavirus test kits are also available for procurement to enhance surveillance. Adding that Stringent measures have been put in place in an effort to ensure the Coronavirus situation does not escalate.

“The National Emergency Response Committee on #coronavirusinKenya (NERCC) is coordinating other sub-committes at national &county levels to ensure nothing is left to chance.” He said.