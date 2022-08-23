Gov’t moves in to contain devastating Swineflu outbreak in Nakuru

The Ministry of Health has dispatched a team of experts and disease surveillance officers to Elementaita, Nakuru County in an effort to curb the spread of Swine Flu that has left one child dead and eight admitted in hospital.

Chief Officer of Public Health Services Dr Daniel Wainaina says about 140 cases of Swine Flu have been reported over the last one month while two new cases were reported in Kiptangwany Health Center on Sunday.

According to Dr Wainaina, the reported upsurge is mostly among children below one year presenting symptoms such as high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

“Samples collected for laboratory testing were taken to the KEMRI CDC and the national public health laboratories after reports of a localised Swine Flu outbreak. The findings confirmed that five of the nine initial samples had what we call the Swine Flu H1N1 variant of influenza virus,” he stated

He further indicated that in most cases children affected were malnourished hence interfering with their immunity.

Dr Wainaina has called upon the public to maintain good hygiene practices even as health officials put in mechanisms to control a further outbreak of the disease.

“The outbreak is contained there is no cause for alarm. We have been able to put in public health measures to mitigate and curtail this outbreak. I urge the public to maintain good sanitation, good nutrition and good ventilation. Its a droplet infection and it needs ventilation and good hygiene practices,” he urged

Treatment

Dr Wainaina cites that the symptoms of swine Flu are mild just like those of any other common cold and it’s a variant of the influenza virus.

“This is the second outbreak of Swine flu in recent times. The latest one was in 2020 just before the covid outbreak. At discovery, the disease was first documented in 1919 and it was associated with pigs. It is one of what we call zoonotic infections that can infect both animals and human beings but as we speak there is no outbreak in animals as it were,” he said

“We have been able to engage all other agencies including the Department of Livestock and Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) to join in the investigation of this outbreak,” Dr Wainaina added

Doctors are administering Antibiotics, ensuring patients have a balanced diet and good rest to manage the virus.