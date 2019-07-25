Govt moves to clear pensions backlog of 40,000 cases

The government has moved to clear the backlog in pensions payment of over 40,000 retired public servants in 100 Days.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia says with the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) pensioners will be receiving their gratuity within a month of their retirement.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government, Prof. Kobia urged public servants to perform their duties with diligence so as to ensure prompt service delivery to the public.

” For the #PensionsPaymentRRI to succeed, its imperative to clearly define roles and ensure that supervision is up to scratch through performance management with clear measurements of outputs and outcomes.”

She attributed the backlog in clearing the pensions payments to lack of capacity and capability among the staff coupled by lack of institutional capacity within the pensions department.

The Cabinet Secretary told public servants to up their game noting that poor performance within the public sector has a bearing to the poor performance of the economy.

She asked line supervisors to guide their staff towards better delivery within their departments.

Prof. Kobia asked the Public Service Commission to find a sustainable solution towards reducing the public wage bill from the current 52% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 35%, so as to free up funds for use in development expenditure.

Hon. Gaichuhie, CAS The National Treasury and Planning says; “Challenges faced in pension payment include slow speed of pension system due to old servers, aged computer equipment, obsolete software that led to system shut down in Feb for 2 months to allow migration of data to new servers.”

The launch of the Rapid result initiative (RRI) for processing pension payments backlog is an initiative that aims at having a seamless Transformation from Salary to pension.

