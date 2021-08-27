Gov’t moves to streamline public communications

All government agencies are required to make reference to the Kenya Vision 2030 and the Big 4 Agenda in their advertisements and public communication.

This is a directive issued by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua who says the display of the logos is meant to improve public communication in a manner that ensures that the successes and achievements of the government are effectively communicated in a coordinated manner.

Under the new directive, government agencies are required to display the logos of the Kenya Vision 2030 and the Big 4 Agenda alongside the institutional logo in all their adverts and public communication.

In the circular addressed to the Attorney General, cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, chairpersons, chief executive officers and state corporations, the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua says the objective of the synergized and coordinated communication of government successes and achievements.

The head of public service noted that the change was prompted by the need to assure a singular framework on the articulation and packaging of government information.

Kinyua further says to ensure efficiency and appropriate content referencing, all advertisements and public communications shall be edited, curated and compartmentalized under the appropriate Kenya Vision 2030 pillar and big four Agenda, by the Vision 2030 delivery secretariat and the Presidential Delivery Unit.

This comes as the government moves to boost manufacturing, food and nutrition security, affordable housing, and universal health coverage as well as enabling infrastructure.

The Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat and the Presidential Delivery Unit will audit all public institutions quarterly to ensure compliance.