Govt mulls incentives for planting trees

The Government is developing a reward scheme for Kenyans who will champion the growth of trees in the country.

This is an effort to sustain efforts to reach the 15 billion trees target as envisioned by President William Ruto by 2027.

According to the Ministry of Environment, there is an application for smartphones that tracks an individual’s rate of planting trees and soon, they will be rewarded.

This comes as the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) is calling on Kenyans to take advantage of the coming rains to plant trees. Ecopreneur Isaac Kalua Green wants Kenyans to turn their birthdays into tree-planting days.

In this plan, and in line with the president’s call to plant 15 billion trees by 2027, Kenyans are being called upon to diversify into the growth of trees they are comfortable with, including fruit trees, and record their activities.

According to Susan Boit, a representative of the Ministry of Environment who graced this year’s Green Africa’s plant your age campaign, and who represented CS Aden Duale, the government is taking the initiative to increase Kenya’s forest cover seriously and would pull all stops to make sure the target set is achieved

Speaking at the event held at Tatu City, Kiambu KFS Chief Forest Conservator Peter Ng’ang’a said there was a clear need for Kenyans to embrace conservation efforts

Dr Kalua added that the growth of trees contributes to financial autonomy, insisting carbon credit was a sure way for the youth to make money while turning tree planting into a hobby.

He reiterated the resolve to have Kenyans embrace planting trees equivalent to their age.