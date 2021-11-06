Gov’t officials put on notice for skipping development meetings

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC) John Elungata has put on notice heads of departments and parastatals skipping development meetings without valid reasons.

Elungata said some heads of departments have formed a habit of not attending Regional Development Implementation Coordination Committee meetings (RDICC) meant to discuss national governments projects and programs.

Addressing the RDICC meeting at Kenya School of Government Auditorium in Mombasa Friday, the RC directed the secretariat under the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) to compile a list of those who did not attend to be forwarded to the Head of Public Service for necessary action.

“Some of the heads of departments have formed a habit of giving lame excuses to stay away from these crucial meetings which deliberate on the government projects and programs in the region,” he said.

The committee together with that of National and County levels were established through Executive Order No.1 of 2019 to facilitate effective oversight, coordination, implementation, administration and supervision of Government development programmes and projects.

He said the region was a beneficiary of multi-billion infrastructural and other projects which needed proper coordination to ensure smooth implementation.

The RC said the committee was under pressure to complete ongoing mega projects in the region which form part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development legacy.

“Our mandate is to provide continuous services to the public and to effectively respond to their needs,” added Elungata.

At the same time, the meeting was informed that the government will construct a total of 637 new classrooms in the coastal region ahead of the transition of learners from primary to junior secondary schools.

According to the Coast Regional Director of Education Adan Roble all six counties will benefit from the new classrooms to support the primary to secondary school transition in the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Roble disclosed that the Ministry has this week embarked on a sensitization programme for stakeholders before the awarding of tenders for the constructions of classrooms.

Elungata asked the ministry to award tenders of the classrooms construction to local contractors to stimulate economic growth at the grassroots.