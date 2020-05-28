Govt on course to ensure country achieves UHC goal: Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the policy of government is to ensure that health care is not only curative, but also preventive, rehabilitative, promotive, and is accessible to all Kenyans at an affordable cost.

He said health is not just about the coronavirus pandemic but also about other conditions that require different types of interventions.

Speaking in Kiambu County Thursday, the CS said this is the main objective of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which is a journey that has already piloted in four counties of Machakos, Nyeri, Isiolo and Kisumu, from which they have learnt many lessons and have now applied the lessons to scale up the program.

” We learnt that there is a need to strengthen Primary Health Care at the community units, dispensaries and Health centres. This is so that health care is brought nearer to the people and to free the higher level health facilities, such as the referral hospitals to deal with more complicated cases and reduce congestion.” Said the CS

To improve capacity, he said counties have been recruiting health care workers with Kiambu County already having recruited 64 out of 95 through the Public Service Commission Youth Empowerment Programme, that cuts across 21 cadres, and 138 skilled health workers.

“We are still awaiting the returns from the County on the same. Another additional

100 healthcare workers in 14 cadres are expected to be recruited by the Kiambu County Public Service Board. I would like to appeal to the County, through the Governor, for this recruitment process of the remaining healthcare workers, to be expedited, so that the people of Kiambu can benefit from these services.” He urged.

At the community Level, 1,171 out of 1,200 healthcare workers have been sensitized on UHC, which includes COVID -19 saying this is to boost the county’s health work force.