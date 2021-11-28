Govt on high alert over new micron COVID-19 variant

The Government has no plans to deny people from Countries hit by the new Omicron COVID-19 variant entry into the Country.

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache says they have not thought of such a decision at the moment even as she sounded an alert on the new variant calling for caution among Kenyans.

Mochache said the government is prepared to prevent the ’Macron’’ virus from spreading should it be detected in the Country.

The PS who was speaking in Kisii during an inspection of Nyaura mixed secondary and primary school said there could be re-introduction of screening against the virus at selected entry points.

She urged Kenyans to continue observing the COVID-19 safety precautions urging Kenyans to take personal responsibility in the fight against the disease.

Mochache further implored on Kenyans to get vaccinated saying the vaccines are effective against all variants.

Already the Government has taken necessary precautions with passengers from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana subjected to strict surveillance measures.

And following reports of the new variant in the said Countries, the UK has already banned flights from a host of African Countries which will be added into the red list.