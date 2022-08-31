Govt opens Kenya-United Nations Service Centre

ByClaire Wanja
Tags

Cabinet Secretary Amb Raychelle Omamo has Wednesday morning graced the opening of Government of Kenya-United Nations service centre at United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) Headquarters in Gigiri.

The centre will provide one stop post where UN Staff and Diplomatic community will access government services including immigration, transport and safety authority services.

Speaking at the event CS Omamo underscored the role of UNON in the region and its critical role in providing administrative  and common services to other organisation of the United Nations.

She said the service centre would enable the government provide improved services to UNON and other UN agencies and strengthen Nairobi as a multilateral diplomatic hub.

Present at the event were CS Fred Matiangi (Interior), PS Karanja Kibicho (Interior), DG UNON and Ms Zainab Bangura.

Matiangi assured the staff their security is a top priority  saying those who have been in the country for over seven years will be awarded Kenyan citizenship upon request.

The centre was necessitated by the need to centralize government services for the staff here in the country.

posted by Claire Wanja
  

Latest posts

KDF troops offer free medical care in Tanzania

Margaret Kalekye

US pledges to expedite visa applications for Kenyans

Margaret Kalekye

Key factors to Raymond Moi’s fall in Rongai polls

Ronald Owili

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: