Govt opens Kenya-United Nations Service Centre

Cabinet Secretary Amb Raychelle Omamo has Wednesday morning graced the opening of Government of Kenya-United Nations service centre at United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) Headquarters in Gigiri.

The centre will provide one stop post where UN Staff and Diplomatic community will access government services including immigration, transport and safety authority services.

Speaking at the event CS Omamo underscored the role of UNON in the region and its critical role in providing administrative and common services to other organisation of the United Nations.

She said the service centre would enable the government provide improved services to UNON and other UN agencies and strengthen Nairobi as a multilateral diplomatic hub.

Matiangi assured the staff their security is a top priority saying those who have been in the country for over seven years will be awarded Kenyan citizenship upon request.

The centre was necessitated by the need to centralize government services for the staff here in the country.