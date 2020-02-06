The Government has on Thursday opened a condolence book at the entrance of Nyayo house for Kenyans to write their condolence messages to the late Retired President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

The condolence book will be available from Wednesday, February 5th to 12th when the former President will be laid to rest.

This comes ahead of his planned state burial which has been set for February 12th.

This comes ahead of his planned state burial which has been set for February 12th.

A majority of Kenyans and leaders have eulogized the late retired president as an African statesman and patriot who made sacrifices for the country.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega was the first to write a condolence message followed by National Government Administrators and public servants.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega was the first to write a condolence message followed by National Government Administrators and public servants.

The book will be available from 8 am to 5 pm until the late retired president is laid to rest in Kabarak.

The Gusii Council of Elders celebrated him as an icon of peace who managed to keep the country together and steer development.

Former Gusii Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization Chairlady Florence Manduku remembered Moi’s contributions to several women empowerment projects.