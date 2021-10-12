Gov’t orders non-residents to leave volatile Laikipia areas

The government has directed all non-residents of designated troubled Laikipia county to vacate the area with immediate effect in an effort aimed at enhancing security in the region.

Despite the enhanced presence of security teams, the government lamented that criminals were frustrating efforts to resolve to restore normalcy and the economic livelihoods of the residents of Laikipia.

Consequently, the Government has ordered an immediate enhancement of the ongoing security operation be undertaken to include a heightened crack operation in the affected areas.

This also includes the deployment of additional special forces and equipment.

“The government says it notes with grave concern that despite its effort to enhance peace and stability in the region hardcore, bandits continue to take advantage of the prevailing drought situation in neighbouring counties to commit criminal incursions,” Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said in a statement.

A special command team will monitor and continuously review the operation to rid area of criminal elements has been put in place.

“Unfortunately, innocent lives have been lost and many others injured in attacks that have also occasioned the destruction of private property and loss of livestock…..This will not be tolerated” Matiang’i warned.

The latest move coming only a day after three people were killed by bandits said to have been on a revenge mission after their effort to steal livestock was thwarted by security personnel.

Over the past two months, more than 15 people have been killed, an estimated 400 families displaced, and hundreds of livestock in Ol Moran and Githiga wards in Laikipia County due to recurrent banditry attacks and cattle rustling.

Summary of directives issued