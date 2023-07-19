Gov’t orders re-opening of day schools in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa

The Government has ordered the re-opening of all-day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa after undertaking an evaluation of the current security situation in various parts of the country.

In a joint statement signed by Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki and his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu Wednesday evening, the re-opening was ordered after relevant security agencies established that the security situation in the three Counties, and in other parts of the country, has been restored to normal.

The two CSs in addition noted that the Government has taken adequate measures to guarantee the safety and security of learners and their schools across the country.

The move comes after the Government Tuesday took the precautionary measure of ordering all day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu Counties to remain closed as the third wave of anti-government demonstrations kicked off.

The measure was meant to ensure the safety of school children, based on the credible intelligence that criminal elements were intent on engaging with security agencies around certain schools.