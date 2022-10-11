Govt. plans to list at least five state corporations within a year

President William Ruto has asked the State Department for Investment to work on modalities that will see between five and ten mature state owed enterprises list on the securities exchange within a year.

The move is expected to also spur listing on the securities exchange as the new administration targets to trim recurrent expenses and mobilize alternative capital for development through the bourse.

“My administration will revitalize the capital markets by embarking on privatization of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) whereby divestiture is overdue and strategic as well as the introduction of such innovative products as a domestic dollar denominated bond,” said President Ruto during Tuesday launch of NSE Marketplace.

The President said his administration has also commenced work on the reviewing existing privatization laws in order to repeal or replace them with less inhibiting, and more facilitative policy framework to steward rapid privatization processes.

This is expected to also help private sector work with the Capital Markets Authority to allow more listings on NSE.

“As part of the strategic configuration of our way forward, my administration intends to not only to focus on strengthening and deepening our capital markets to become an alternative source of development capital but also an alternative form of investment to most Kenyans,” said President Ruto.

NSE has been experiencing listing drought which NSE Chairman Kiprono Kittony says has been due to numerous bureaucracies that comes with listing on NSE.

According to Kitonny, the planned listing by SOEs will give the private sector confidence to list on the bourse from its slumber.

“We have had a serious challenge with the process particularly through the privatization process and the onerous bureaucracies that entails before a listing is done,” said Kittony.

He went on, “It is something I believe if the obstacles and hurdles towards listing are addressed, I’m sure we will see listings come back again.”

Kenya currently has 62 listed firms according to the CMA.

The President also called for the stakeholders in the capital markets to work on modalities that will allow small investors to participate in the stock market.

“Even as we seek to strengthen and deepen the capital markets, we are cognizant of the need to protect and promote the small investors. I have instructed the CMA and other relevant departments to work on developing framework that places investor protection including the enhancement of the investor compensation fund, investor education and strict enforcement of compliance by market intermediaries as the centre of reenergized capital markets,” he added.

The NSE Marketplace is a platform which will provide capital market information to both local and international investors.