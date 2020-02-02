Govt pledges to rehabilitate Enapuyapui Wetland in Mau Complex

The Government has pledged its commitment to rehabilitate and protect the Enapuyapui Wetland in Kaptunga forest within the Mau Complex.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Regional and Northern Corridor Development Dr Margaret Mwakima also revealed that the Government intends to fence off the 161 hectares of the swampy area.

Speaking during the commissioning of Enapuyapui Protection Project, Dr Mwakima said that the ecosystem was overrun by threats such as illegal logging, uncontrolled livestock grazing, charcoal burning and agricultural activities,”

“The importance of this swamp cannot be gainsaid; Enapuyapui swamp serves as an elephant corridor and rivers originating from the swamp feed into Lake Victoria, Lake Baringo, Lake Nakuru and Lake Natron,” said Dr Mwakima.

She noted that conservation of this wetland contributes to improved livelihoods of communities in the upstream and downstream who depend on various rivers that originate from the swamp.

The Mara River starts in the Enapuyapui swamp in the eastern Mau forest block and runs through Kenya and across the Tanzanian border into Lake Victoria.

The Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development through ENSDA has initiated conservation and restoration program that focuses on rehabilitating Enapuyapui wetland through integrated approaches in partnership with other stakeholders such as Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Community Forest Association (CFA) and the general community around Kaptunga forest.

ENSDA has planted 7,000 bamboo trees, established community and livestock watering points through cattle troughs, a water reservoir and community watering points to prevent encroachment into the swamp and facilitated bee-keeping to support the community economic empowerment.