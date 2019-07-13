The government has been urged to promote culinary tourism among the tourism packages.

A culinary expert on African traditional foods Ruth Ongiri says unique food is now considered a vital component of the tourism experience.

Ongiri said Asian countries have a curved a niche in culinary tourism.

He in an interview with KNA said tourists leave their countries to seek a different experience and it was disheartening for them when they find tourism destinations serving food similar to that found in their home countries.

Ongiri attributed the popularity of home stays, where tourists pay to stay in people’s homes, to the tourist’s desire to experience the African lifestyles.

She said some tourists look for gastronomic food experience, stories about the food and the history behind some of the foods.