Govt promoting use of technology in agriculture to boost food production

The government is promoting the use of technology in agriculture in order to boost the country’s food security.

ICT Principal Secretary Dr. Jerome Ochieng says the government is putting in place conducive policies and regulatory frameworks to enhance uptake of ICT services especially among small-scale farmers.

Dr. Ochieng says the government will ride on the high mobile phone penetration rate to ensure farmers adopt the latest agricultural practices.

He says with technology, farmers can access credit, appropriate inputs as well as markets which will enhance the supply of food in the market.

The PS says in order to enhance the productivity of the agricultural sector, the government will soon begin the registration of farmers, noting that the database will enable agricultural authorities to provide targeted fertilizer subsidizes through electronic vouchers.

Dr. Ochieng says technology will ensure farmers have real time access to the price of their commodities in the market so that middlemen do not exploit them, noting that the biggest challenge facing farmers is access to information and market.

Agriculture remains the dominant sector, accounting for more than a quarter of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.