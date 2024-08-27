Gov’t proposes new bill advocating life imprisonment for railway vandalism

The Ministry of Roads and Transport has introduced the Railway Bill 2024, aimed at curbing railway infrastructure vandalism and enhancing safety in the sector.

The bill proposes stringent penalties for any interference with railway control systems, intentional damage, or acts that could lead to derailment.

Individuals found guilty of such offences could face life imprisonment.

Speaking at a public participation forum in Nanyuki on Tuesday, Railway Safety Engineer Jonathan Kilelo emphasized the importance of the proposed laws, which he said are designed to protect the lives of train passengers.

“The bill introduces severe penalties for vandalism and interference with railway assets. The consequences of such actions could be catastrophic, potentially leading to the loss of many lives,” Kilelo warned.

The last significant reforms in the railway sector were implemented in 2005, and the bill seeks to bring Kenya in line with regional and international conventions related to economic, safety, and environmental sustainability in railway transport.

“There is a need to modernize our laws to align with global advancements in the railway sector,” said Brenda Mwango, a Senior Counsel in the Transport Ministry.

“International conventions have established guidelines that we must adhere to, and this bill will ensure compliance.”

Mwango added that once passed into law, the bill would promote fairness and competition within the railway sector.

“Kenya Railways has historically been the operator, regulator, and constructor. However, the bill proposes the introduction of an infrastructure manager and a Railway Regulatory Authority to ensure greater efficiency and effectiveness,” she told residents in Nanyuki.

The bill also includes provisions for the establishment of Railway Training Institutes to enhance skills and expertise in the railway sector.

During the forum, residents raised concerns, urging the government to consider creating more job opportunities and lowering train fares across the country.

Nanyuki resident Paul Gituthu called on the Ministry of Transport to educate the public on the benefits of using trains, noting that they are the most efficient mode of transportation.

He also urged the government to allow sufficient time for individuals encroaching on railway land to relocate before evictions take place.

Members of the public have until September 13 to submit their views on the proposed Railway Bill 2024.

Written memoranda can be sent to the Ministry of Transport through the provided email addresses: railwaybill@transport.go.ke, railbill@krc.co.ke or ps@transport.go.ke