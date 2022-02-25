Govt puts contractors on notice over incomplete projects

The government has once again reiterated that all contractors awarded national government projects must deliver them on time.

Garissa county commissioner Boaz Cherutich said that some contractors lack the capacity to complete projects awarded to them and now risk being blacklisted.

“We have witnessed here in Garissa where some of the contractors do not have the capacity. We are recommending that in future, some of these contractors be blacklisted and denied national government project contracts,” Cherutich said.

“We want to appeal to local contractors who have been awarded important projects by the government, to work extra hard and complete the projects on time,” he added.

The County Commissioner was addressing the press today after leading the Garissa County Development Implementation and Coordination Committee (CDICC) on an inspection tour of the Garissa University 750 student capacity hostel.

Cherutich said that President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that all ongoing national government projects must be completed by June.

He said that it is the responsibility of the CDICC to ensure that all national government projects are not only completed on time but according to the specifications.

The county commissioner said that the hostel that was initially supposed to accommodate 750 students was later redesigned to accommodate 992 students and will now shs 531 million. The hostel is expected to be completed by next month.

“It is our hope that once completed we will have more students comfortably accommodated and address the acute shortage of accommodation experienced in the university,” he said

Meanwhile, the University’s registrar in charge of administration and planning Abdulrahman Hamo, over 1200 students are lacking accommodation at the institution.

Hamo said that currently, the university has over 2,200 students and can only accommodate 760 at the moment.

“About 1,200 students still require accommodation but we have advised them to seek non residence accommodation services as we work to complete the construction of this project,” Hamo said.

“Once the project is completed in March, it will be a relief for both the students and the management to have adequate accommodation within the institution,” he added.