Govt puts in place elaborate measures ahead of Mashujaa day fete

It is all systems go ahead of Sunday’s Mashujaa day celebrations scheduled to be held at the newly rehabilitated Mama Ngina waterfront in Mombasa county.

Coast regional commissioner John Elungata says the government has put in place elaborate measures to ensure the success of the important event.

Elungata said security officers have been deployed in Mombasa and its environs to patrol in all sensitive areas including tourist attraction sites, the ferry services and all areas frequented by visitors and wananchi to ensure the safety of all and their properties.

While urging Kenyans to cooperate with security agencies to enable them respond to any challenges the county commissioner advised the public to be vigilant and report to the police any suspicious-looking individuals, incidences, activities or abandoned luggages.

Preparations for the much anticipated Mashujaa day celebrations set to be held at the Mama Ngina waterfront in Mombasa county under the theme Nchi yangu jukumu langu, mimi ni shujaa are now complete.

The state-of-the-art presidential pavilion, dias and tents where members of the public will sit are already set.

Rehearsals are also in top gear with traditional dancers, choirs ongoing to ensure Sunday’s function is a success.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna urging Kenyans to be patriotic to their country and work towards enhancing unity and peace.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the event with at least 200 Shujaas scheduled to be feted.

Meanwhile, Interior principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho says those intending to attend the fete will be required to have taken their positions by 8 am after being subjected to thorough screening. He said the celebrations are expected to take about two hours.

Mombasa County becomes the sixth county to host the Mashujaa day celebrations.

