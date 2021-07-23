Govt puts on notice recruitment agencies operating illegally

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has warned all recruitment agencies operating illegally in the country that they will face the full force of the law.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui revealed that only 40 per cent of the agencies have complied with the law.

The mushrooming of unregistered or fake recruitment agencies in the country has not only left its targets a desperate lot but also caught the attention of the Government.

On the spot are those recruiting migrant domestic workers who later face abuse and exploitation in the hands of their employer.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has subsequently read a riot act to such rogue recruitment agencies.

This even as he said his ministry has put in place mechanisms to ensure all agencies are vetted to comply with ethical standards.

Chelugui said his ministry has began cracking the whip on the 60 percent of the recruitment agencies operating illegally.

The Labour CS however said it was not all bleak revealing that Kenya has made a remittance of 310 billion shillings last year from migrant workers.

He spoke during the unveiling of the technical committee on establishment of the oversight and community feedback mechanisms in Nairobi.