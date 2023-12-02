Govt ready to evacuate Kenyans in areas near dams amid rising water levels

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kithure Kindiki disclosed Saturday that the Government is closely monitoring the impact of the ongoing El-Nino-induced rains in the country.

Kindiki indicated that the state is specifically keeping an eye on the rising water levels in Masinga, Kamburu, Kindaruma, Gitaru, and Kiambere Dams to ascertain the threat they might pose to Kenyans residing adjacent to them.

“With real-time monitoring using scientific mechanisms, dams visual inspection and instrumental readings and analysis, emergency preparedness and response measures have been put in place, to save lives and evacuate to safety, over 30,000 residents in Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, and Garissa Counties who are likely to be affected, should the water spill over,” he said

The CS said the Government has identified sites where those evacuated will be accommodated until the rains subside and will facilitate such movement by making available food, non-food items, medicine, and other requirements.

“Local leaders, National Government Administration Officers, and Community leaders will be involved in the evacuation process. Citizens are required to comply with safety directives issued by the relevant authorities,” he said when he toured Embu County.

Kindiki was in the company of Geoffrey Ruku MP, Mbeere North, MCAs, Eastern Regional Security and Intelligence Committee led by Regional Commissioner Paul Rotich, and Embu County Security Team led by County Commissioner Jack Ombuor.