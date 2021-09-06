Govt receives additional 880,000 Moderna vaccines from US

Kenya on Monday received an additional batch of 880,000 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in efforts to boost its vaccination drive.

In August, the Health Ministry received 880,460 doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the US government becoming the second vaccine in Kenya’s programme after AstraZeneca.

The country has now received a total of 1,760,780 Moderna vaccines completing the United States Government donations.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after receiving the vaccines, Health CAS Rashid Aman said the country had now received a total of 5,146,780 doses of various vaccines to be deployed.

“The donation will be of great help during this time when we are conducting a robust vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country,” CAS Aman.

He noted that the government was doing its part to deliver the vaccines and urged Kenyans do play their part by getting vaccinated.

Currently, 2,050,377 Kenyans have received their first dose with a total of 812,151 individuals have fully been vaccinated.

“Full protection only comes when one is fully vaccinated. Remember as for us to fully re-open the economy we need to have our entire adult population vaccinated. Kenyans should avail themselves for the jab.” He said.

“We now have three types of vaccines that are being administered in the country Astrazeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines,” said Rashid Aman.

The CAS also hinted that the country might receive Pfeizer vaccines as a donation from the US government.

On his part, Dr. Yaron Wolman, UNICEF said the country was moving into the era of multiple vaccines.

“Soon there will be Pfizer. All Kenyans should make use of this. The best vaccine is the one first available in your health facility,” he said.

Dr. Marc Buitery representative to the US Ambassador urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“It is our responsibility to protect ourselves and our communities. Don’t let rumors sway you from getting the vaccination,” he remarked.

Last week, the Health Ministry received the first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, comprising of 141,600 doses to ramp up the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme.