Govt reconstructing Ol-Moran Houses torched during banditry attack

The government is fast racking the construction of houses for families that lost their homes after banditry attacks in Ol-Moran Laikipia County.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri, while on a tour to inspect the on-going reconstruction programme at Kisii ndogo village in Ol-Moran, said that already 19 houses had been put up in a bid to resettle them and in a months’ time.

The houses, he said, were being constructed using interlocking stabilized soil while others were being done using mud to ensure the families return back to their homes.

He noted that life was getting back to normal as a result of enhanced security patrols adding that the reconstruction exercise was being done under tight security though, he observed that security has been restored.

He observed that efforts to re-unite the various communities living in the area have been intensified and they were bearing fruits.

The Commissioner said the construction of security roads, excavation of water-pans as well as construction of classrooms would follow soon.

While calling for peaceful co-existence amongst the herders and farmers groups in the area, Kanyiri regretted that a number of livestock owners bought guns for herders seeking grazing lands, saying that none would be spared in the efforts to restore peace in Laikipia County.

The County Commissioner at the same time said efforts were at an advanced stage to build more CBC classrooms at Public Schools in the county where he reassured them of government commitments to enhance and beef up security.

In Laikipia West Sub County there were 27 CBC classrooms each costing Kshs 788,000 noting that the projects were on-going.

Residents from Kisii Ndogo village praised the commitment by the government to reassure them of their safety and also efforts to reconstruct their houses.

They observed that through community work, they have supported the government in rebuilding their houses using mud to hasten the exercise.

However, due to the huge losses they incurred at the height of the conflicts, the families lost their crops to illegal grazers, but according to the County Commissioner, the government will provide them with relief food to ensure they do not continue to suffer.

He also called on other well-wishers to chip in and support the families with food aid and planting materials as they prepare their lands.