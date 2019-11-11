Govt refutes claims of poisonous chemicals used during practicals

The government has refuted claims that chemicals used during the Chemistry practical’s paper in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations were poisonous.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers has expressed reservations on the use of Xylene and Bromine terming them as dangerous chemicals.

As the written Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations entered the second week, questions over the safety of chemicals ostensibly used during the Chemistry practical's paper abound.

While inspecting the ongoing exercise in Milimani and Naivasha Girls Secondary schools in Naivasha, Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang dismissed the claims saying the chemicals were the same ones they had been using even during class time and nothing has changed.

Kipsang saying the chemistry practicals were safe and the reports that some teachers and students were affected after inhaling poisonous chemicals were unfounded.

He at the same time said that the government was investigating reports of ten students from Milimani High school who failed to sit for the exams despite having registered.