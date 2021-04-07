Govt reiterate commitment to safeguard integrity of exams

The Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring candidates sitting for the national examinations will get authentic results.

Livestock and Fisheries Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Lawrence Omuhaka made the remarks when he monitored the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) at Mbale Boys High School on Wednesday.

Omuhaka cited safeguarding integrity of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and KCSE as one of the main reasons the Government had dispatched monitoring teams comprising high ranking officials in all parts of the country.

The CAS cited cases where weak students earn quality KCSE grades through fraudulent means before enrolling for good courses such as Medicine.

“The main reason we are here is to ensure candidates get what they deserve and to eliminate fraud,” Omuhaka said.

He warned that the Government will provide stiffer punishment to any education officials and students found violating examination regulations as stipulated by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

The CAS was flanked by Mbale Boys High School Principal Peter Omutiti as well as officers from the County Directorate of Education.

A total of 382 out of 384 students for the KCSE at Mbale Boys are sitting for the 2020 KCSE papers.

One of the candidates died through a grisly road accident at Lunyerere near Chavakali town while reporting back to school in October 2020.

The other candidate failed to report back when schools reopened from the long break that was occasioned by COVID-19.

