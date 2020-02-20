Govt releases Ksh 1.3 million to Kenyans stuck in Wuhan, China

The Government has released an estimated 1.3 million shillings to the 100 Kenyans stuck in Wuhan, China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the Government is in touch with the affected Kenyans adding that it is still assessing the situation before deciding to bring them back home.

Oguna further says t level of preparedness against the Coronavirus is at the highest level and there should be no cause for panic.

He said the Government has an elaborate plan to counter the potential threat posed by any importation of COVID -19.

Oguna further said the Government has procured an additional 5000 personal protective equipment as well as setting up isolation facilities at Kenyatta National Hospital and Mbagathi district hospital to be used to isolate suspected cases.

He reveled that the Government is in close contact with the 91 students and 9 artists in Wuhan adding that all are in good health and none of them has contracted the disease.

The government spokesperson at the same time said they will continue to upscale efforts to contain and eradicate the threats posed by the desert locusts.

He said the Government has deployed a total of nine (9) aircraft to undertake surveillance and spraying operations. Five (5) of them are fixed wing for spraying and (4) are helicopters for surveillance.

Oguna said strict monitoring is being undertaken to control the spread.