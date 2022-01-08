Gov’t releases Ksh 16.8B to all public schools

The government has released Ksh 16.8 billion to all public schools in the country to ensure their smooth running according to Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha.

The CS said Ksh 2.1 billion will go towards financing education in primary schools while Ksh 12.7 billion has been disbursed to secondary schools.

Speaking during an inspection of the construction of classrooms in Elgeyo Marakwet County at St. Patrick’s High school Iten Saturday, the CS said principals and headteachers do not have any reason now to send any child home because of non-payment of fees as they have enough funds to run the schools.

Noting that this term is very short with only 9 weeks, the CS said it would be sad to make a child lose even a single day and especially children from extremely poor families who may not get the monies even if they were sent home.

“The government will take stern action on any principal/headteacher who sends a student home for school fees. This term is very short with only 9 weeks and one week is already gone. We also have national examinations and therefore it will be sad for a child to miss even a single day of learning,” Magoha said.

He thanked chief principals and headteachers who have been ensuring that students from humble backgrounds remained in school by organising how their fee balances could be paid citing schools like St. Patrick’s and Machakos national school among others.

“Am happy that in this school, the old boys have been paying school fees for 42 students from poor families. This is the way to go,” the CS said.

He, therefore, instructed principals and head teachers to liaise with the education office before sending a student home saying the government would use the Ministry of Interior officials to take action on parents who could afford to pay school fees but are unwilling to do so.

“Let us deal with the parent who is refusing to pay school fees and not the child,” the CS said.

He appreciated teachers for their tireless work in ensuring that the syllabus is covered despite challenges as a result of the disruption of the education calendar by the covid-19 pandemic.

He however called on teachers not to strain the students through cramming saying students needed to retain only 60 per cent of what they were taught which they could comfortably do from what they have learned.

The CS expressed satisfaction with the progress so far witnessed in the construction of the CBC classrooms saying most of them were almost complete and he was confident that they would be ready by March.

“The completion of the classrooms by March will be a relief to the ministry so that we can concentrate on the national exams,” he said.

The CS had earlier inspected the construction of a classroom at Bugar day secondary school.